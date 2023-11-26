Hamas releases first American hostage on third day of cease-fire exchange

Hamas terrorists released 4-year-old Abigail Edan to Red Cross custody on Sunday, marking the first release of a U.S. hostage since the October 7 massacre in Israel.

Edan, whose fourth birthday passed while she was in captivity, is among 14 Israelis and 2 other foriegn nationals released on Sunday. Edan was taken captive on Oct. 7 after Hamas terrorists murdered her parents. She is a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen.

Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza late Sunday. Some were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt.

The army said one of the hostages was airlifted directly to an Israeli hospital.

Israel was to free 39 Palestinian prisoners later Sunday as part of the deal.

It was the third consecutive day in which Hamas released Israeli hostages it has been holding in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Staff members of the Red Cross transfer released hostages to the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 25, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua via Getty Images)

A fourth exchange is expected to take place on Monday – the last day of the four-day cease-fire between the enemies. A total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

