AmSkills to host free workshop, bootcamp for careers in manufacturing

For people looking for a new job or thinking about making a career change, there’s a Bay Area bootcamp that might help.

AmSkills teaches students the skills they need for a career in manufacturing, even guaranteeing a job interview.

People interested can sign up for a one-day career discovery workshop. From there, they will be eligible to participate in a two-week bootcamp consisting of multiple hands-on projects, an introduction to soldering, electrical and mechatronics as well as interview coaching.

Both the workshop and bootcamp are free. AmSkills currently hosts events in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Their next career discovery workshop will be held on September 10 at University Area Community Developement Corporation. For more information or to register, visit amskills.org.