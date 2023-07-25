'An amazing sight’: Florida residents noticing more crocodiles along Space Coast

Crocodiles are making a comeback in Florida, and they’re making unusual appearances on the Space Coast.

Some longtime residents said they have been in disbelief seeing the rare reptile, but experts say the sightings are good because the animals have been endangered for years. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has been working to repopulate, and those efforts are paying off.

Captured on video, a crocodile with its pointy nose was peeking its head out of the Indian River Lagoon during a boating trip.

"It was a crocodile, so it was an amazing sight. I lived here my whole life – 47 years, never seen a crocodile," said Gary Nichols II who was mesmerized by the creature who he at first thought was a log in the water.

He hopes the shocking sight won’t be his last.

"To see something like that I’m hoping not a once in a lifetime," he added.

Another video shows a croc creeping out from under the kayak launch at DeSoto Park in Satellite Beach. Sightings like this are creating quite a stir.

"It is enough to ruffle feathers because if you mention alligators, everyone knows alligators. If you mention crocodile, all of a sudden the world goes crazy – at least in Florida because they’re just not used to it," said crocodile expert Chris Guinto.

Guinto is a retired FWC crocodile trapper who runs a nonprofit to protect and preserve the creature, The Crocodile Foundation. He said the heat wave is one reason we’re seeing them further up north."If the waters warm and the food’s good – they’re going to move around," Guinto added.

When Nichols saw the animal, he noticed how calm the 5-foot croc was when swimming near his boat.

"We trolled around him right next to the boat for probably 20 to 30 minutes, and he showed no signs, not even the slightest hint of aggression," he added.

Guinto said they are very docile, and conflicts between humans and crocodiles are extremely rare.

"Out of all 26 species, you’re dealing with a very, very, very shy animal. The crocodile is an extremely shy animal," Guinto explained, saying it’s important for people to respect the animal and be careful walking small dogs by the water.

When it comes to the differences between alligators and crocodiles color and snout are two key factors. Crocodiles are more gray and green while alligators are darker. Crocodiles also have a more pointed nose while alligators are wider.