Ana Walshe investigation: Husband charged with murder of missing DC realtor

An arrest warrant has been issued charging the husband of missing D.C. realtor Ana Walshe with murder.

Brian Walshe was previously arrested for misleading police and has pled not guilty to those charges.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three young boys, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, when she was supposed to take a ride-share service to a local airport to board a flight bound for Washington, D.C.

In the days between Ana’s disappearance and the missing person’s report, Brian Walshe allegedly lied about his own whereabouts. Investigators said Walshe told investigators he traveled to stores, such as CVS and Whole Foods, where he might not have actually been.

He also spent about $450 in cash buying cleaning supplies from a Rockland, Massachusetts, Home Depot store.

Investigators discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple’s home, and traced Ana’s cell phone to the area of the family’s Cohasset home on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

A police report, obtained by FOX affiliate Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward, shows that Ana, who was going by her maiden name Ana Knipp at the time, told DC Police officers that Brian, "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her, and her friends" back in 2014.

Brian Walshe is currently being held at the Norfolk County House of Corrections. He will be transported to the Quincy District Court on the charge of murder.