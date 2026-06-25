Ancient Egyptian mummies and pharaoh sculptures arrive at Tampa Museum of Art

The Brief The Tampa Museum of Art is hosting its first-ever Ancient Egypt exhibition called "Mysteries of the Nile: Ancient Egypt." The landmark exhibition showcases dozens of ancient sculptures, vessels, mummified remains and historic treasures. The museum expects to welcome 15,000 elementary school students to experience the artifacts with their teachers.



The Tampa Museum of Art is giving a glimpse of Ancient Egypt with a landmark new exhibition that brings world history directly to Tampa.

The "Mysteries of the Nile: Ancient Egypt" exhibition marks the first time the museum has dedicated a gallery entirely to ancient Egyptian artifacts.

Egypt exhibit in Tampa

What we know:

The new gallery features more than 60 ancient Egyptian artifacts, with roughly half of them currently on public display.

Visitors can view items ranging from prehistoric black-topped redware vessels and cosmetics to rare statues of pharaohs, queens and deities.

The collection also contains mummified remains, Canopic jars and beautifully preserved hair combs that offer a glimpse into everyday ancient life.

Insights from the curator

What they're saying:

"Most people will probably not even know that TMA has ancient Egyptian artifacts," Branko van Oppen, the curator said.

He noted that beyond the pyramids that cannot be brought in, the exhibit focuses on the concepts people instantly associate with the ancient civilization, including "the pharaohs, the kings and queens of Ancient Egypt, mummies, the mummified remains of the deceased," and well-known gods like Horus, Isis and Osiris.

I've tried to bring in something that we deal with in everyday life," he explained. "Cosmetics and jewelry that deals with beauty ideals, there's a mirror, and necklaces."

Long-term exhibit schedule

What's next:

The exhibition will remain open at the Tampa Museum of Art for a two-year run, wrapping up in June 2028.

School groups and families will have plenty of opportunities to plan visits and explore the ancient mysteries over the next 24 months.