SPCA of Tampa Bay cited after Waddles the pig found suffering with burned skin

A pig named Waddles is now at the center of a growing controversy after a TikTok video showing his burned and blistered skin went viral. It racked up more than 2.5 million views and sparked outrage among animal lovers.

Big picture view:

The video shows the pig appearing to have gotten the burns while under the care of the SPCA of Tampa Bay.

In response, Pinellas County Animal Services has cited the organization for animal cruelty — an allegation the SPCA is strongly contesting.

What they're saying:

Kelly Dill, who runs the pig rescue "Pork Butt Pastures," said she saw Waddles listed on the SPCA’s website and was shocked by his condition when she went to visit him in-person.

"When I got there to see him, I was absolutely horrified at the condition he was in," Dill said. "He was raw and bloody, with no water — just out in the hot sun, roasting."

She rescued Waddles and brought him to her facility, where she said he is now healing.

"If I hadn’t taken him, it would’ve been death for sure — within 24 to 48 hours, he would no longer be here," Dill added.

The other side:

The SPCA of Tampa Bay said Waddles arrived at their facility with preexisting skin issues. President Martha Boden told FOX 13 they provided proper housing, food, enrichment and veterinary care.

"We feel really good about the way we were able to help him stabilize," Boden said. "He had a barn for shade, mudholes to cool off in, and volunteers interacting with him."

Boden showed FOX 13 the pasture and barn they had for Waddles and the mudholes they had created for him. The SPCA said Waddles received veterinary treatment and had an enrichment plan.

Boden said the information put out by the public has created a false narrative of his care.

"Misinformation and speculation turns into attacks. And now we've got staff members that are getting name-calling and threats, and that kind of stuff doesn't help us as a community make sure that we're meeting the needs of animals," she said.

As for the cruelty citation, Boden said the organization is consulting legal counsel and believes the allegations are false.

"I was shocked that they came back with any kind of a citation, because we made so much, we made Waddle care a focus for our team, and we worked really hard to make sure that he got some significant support from where he came and that we were working quickly on a path to get him to an even better place. So, we're talking about it with our legal counsel and frankly, the allegations are false," said Boden.

Dig deeper:

But, Waddles’ advocates said the SPCA’s care fell far short. Connie Lauriea, an animal advocate, pointed to the SPCA’s own vet records, which noted the pig may have been sunburned from lying in direct sunlight for hours.

"Anyone with half a brain could see he was burnt to a crisp," Lauriea said. "You couldn’t touch this pig — and all it would’ve taken was this [gestured to a shady pen]. Anyone in animal welfare would know that."

Waddles has now been at Pork Butt Pastures for a week. Dill said he’s improving daily, and his burns are healing thanks to vet care, skin treatments and a shady pen.

"The main intent is education," Dill said. "If you’re going to take them in, know how to care for them — or reach out to your local rescues."

What's next:

A police report about animal cruelty has also been filed with the Largo Police Department. Officials said they have not yet interviewed the involved parties.