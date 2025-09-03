SPCA of Tampa Bay pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges after Waddles the pig found with burned skin

The Brief The SPCA of Tampa Bay has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges stemming from their treatment of a pig named "Waddles." In July, a TikTok video of Waddles went viral, racking up more than 2.5 million video views, because of his severely burned skin. Pork Butt Pastures Rescue, who took the pig from the SPCA, said he's now made a full recovery.



The backstory:

In July, a TikTok video of Waddles went viral, racking up more than 2.5 million video views, because of his severely burned skin. Advocates accused the SPCA of leaving Waddles out in the scorching hot sun, which caused his skin to burn, crack and bleed.

The county cited the SPCA for animal cruelty, and at the time, the SPCA president told FOX 13 that the allegations were false and said they intended to fight the citations.

Big picture view:

However, court records showed that they entered a guilty plea on Friday.

Dig deeper:

Waddles' skin is looking much better these days and is no longer burned. Pork Butt Pastures Rescue took the pig from the SPCA and said he's now made a full recovery.