69 live rabbits, 32 dead rabbits found at hoarder home in Bradenton

Manatee County Animal Welfare was called to a Bradenton home in the 1500 block of 15th Street West for a complaint about ‘deplorable' animal hoarding.

When officers arrived at the home, they found 69 live rabbits and 32 dead rabbits in and around the home. Officers say the animals were living in deplorable conditions.

The owner of the home was out of town, and a caretaker who was at the home said they were overwhelmed by the conditions, according to officers.

READ: Meet the Polk County man featured on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’: ‘I’m looking for my forever person’

The animals were taken to the Bishop Animal Shelter in Bradenton for evaluation and veterinary care.

MCAW is applying for permanent custody of the animals and hopes to put the animals up for adoption.