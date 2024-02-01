Meet the Polk County man featured on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’: ‘I’m looking for my forever person’

The new season of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ premieres Thursday night on FOX, and it features a Polk County man, Nathan Smothers.

"I am here to meet the love of my life. I can’t wait to find that partner that will hopefully be with me until the end of time," he said.

Smothers is a 4th generation cattle and citrus farmer from Bartow.

Smothers says he started working with his family after attending college in Lake Wales where he earned a degree in agriculture.

Pictured: Nathan Smothers

At 23, Smothers is the youngest contestant on the show.

"There aren’t a lot of girls in my area that are ready to settle down, ready to have kids and start their life, but I feel like this opportunity was really good for me because it puts a lot of like-minded people together and be able to explore and see if there’s a connection," Smothers explained.

The show works like this- There are four farmers, and each man is paired with eight women in the beginning. In the first episode, the men select five women to go back to their farms.

Pictured: Nathan Smothers

"We’ll do all kinds of farm work and individual dates and then, about once a week, we all meet up at some location, and we get to catch up with everybody," Smothers shared.

However, he estimates that about 80% of the women on the show are "city girls."

Smothers says he is looking for someone who is his rock that he can lean on in good times and tough times.

He stressed that he is not interested in divorce and that once he gets married it will be a commitment for life.

The second season of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ debuts at 9 p.m. Thursday on FOX.