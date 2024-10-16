Anna Maria Island restaurant serving workers and residents free meals during hurricane cleanup

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, the community of Anna Maria Island is coming together in extraordinary ways.

Amid the devastation, a local mom-and-pop restaurant has stepped up to serve those working tirelessly to rebuild the island.

"I've lived out here forever my whole entire life. So just helping out, doing my part," said Ben Sato, owner of gRub Tropical BBQ. "

Over the past two hurricanes, he said they served well over 3,500 to 4,000 meals. He's been cooking up more than great food, he's also been serving up hope, one plate at a time.

"And they just need them, you know, easy meal. No worries," said Sato. "They get to relax here and hang out for a little bit before they go back to reality, you know."

"I think it's great," said resident Katie O' Conner. I love that they are doing it. The food is delicious too."

For the past week, gRub Tropical BBQ has been feeding workers and residents hot meals for free.

"We're all tight-knit out here to help each other out. So helping each other out is what we do. And all the workers, we want to keep everyone fed," Sato said.

Cleanup crews said the hot meals are more than just fuel, they're a reminder this community stands together.

"I think it is a phenomenal deed that they are doing for the community. Not only a deed, but a needed resource for the community," said a resident, Brent Thomas.

As the island continues to recover, it's local heroes like Sato who are helping to keep spirits high, showing that in times of crisis, it's the simple acts of kindness that make all the difference. Sato said local businesses are also helping out by giving him food.

