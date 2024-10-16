Where small business owners can turn for aid after hurricanes

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News:

Businesses along Florida’s west coast suffered significant storm damage from Hurricanes Milton and Helene, leaving many facing the daunting prospect of applying for disaster relief loans from insurance companies and the government, but help is available.

The state and federal governments have provided small business owners access to financial aid after the storms.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, which makes 50 million dollars available for businesses impacted by Hurricane Milton. Small business owners, including sole proprietors, can apply for this loan by clicking here.

According to FloridaCommerce, 41 small businesses have been helped since the storm landed near Siesta Key . FloridaCommerce also says it has sent 23 agency employees to Charlotte County, Hillsborough County, Lee County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, and Sarasota County to help more small business owners file claims.

FEMA also offers federal assistance to small business owners facing hurricane damage in the Bay Area.

FEMA directs business owners who have suffered disaster-related losses to the Small Business Administration, which can provide low-interest loans.

The SBA offers two types of loans to small business owners:

Physical disaster loans - Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property,

Economic Injury Disaster Loans - Loans that help small businesses "meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations.

Here is where small business owners in some Florida counties can find assistance:

Hillsborough County:

The SBA is holding a Business Recovery Center in Hillsborough County for business owners to learn more about submitting disaster loan applications.

Business Recovery Center event

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m.

Entrepreneur Collaborative Center at 2101 E. Palm Ave., Tampa, FL 33605

The BRC also has hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at the ECC.

The BRC allows SBA Customer Service Representatives to assist business owners looking to submit disaster loan applications as they recover from unprecedented economic losses caused by the storms.

Click here for more information or call 813-204-9267.

Hillsborough County also encourages business owners to take advantage of the state's Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

Pinellas County:

According to the Pinellas County Economic Development, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is on-site at the Pinellas Mobile Assistance Center, located at 5500 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Thursday, Oct. 17, to help small business owners file claims.

Business owners in Pinellas County can also visit a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) for additional help filing hurricane-related claims. Find the nearest MARC in Pinellas County here .

Sarasota County:

Sarasota County is encouraging small business owners who are dealing with damage from Hurricane Milton to take advantage of the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program enacted by Governor DeSantis earlier this week.

The County is asking business owners who wish to receive aid to fill out a Business Recovery Resource Request . Anyone in need of assistance can email BusinessRecovery@scgov.net or call (941)-861-5000.

Pasco County:

Pasco County is operating Multi-Agency Resource Centers where business owners can receive assistance from professionals from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in filing for federal programs such as the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Programs or loans through the Small Business Association.

The MARCs are located at the following addresses:

Hudson Regional Library, located at 8012 Library Rd, Hudson

UF/IFAS Pasco Extension One-Stop Shop, located at 15029 14th St., Dade City

Manatee County:

Manatee County announced in an Instagram post on Oct. 16 that representatives from the Small Business Administration will be at the Rocky Bluff Library, located at 6750 US-301 in Ellenton, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. SBA representatives are available to help small businesses file for SBA loans and provide additional information on resources available to them.

