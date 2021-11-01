Annual Hillsborough Hiking Spree starts Monday

article

Lace-up those hiking boots, Hillsborough County's Hiking Spree begins today.

More than 5,000 people took part last year. In order to participate, you will need to complete at least 8 of the trails on the county's list, which features 26 trails at 22 locations. Those who are interested have until March 31, 2022, to reach the goal.

Once completed, hikers will earn a patch, a medallion for a walking stick, or a pet bandana. You are encouraged to bring your leashed dogs on the hikes.

For more information on registering, head over to the Hillsborough County government's website.