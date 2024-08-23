Anonymous donors help Polk County art and cultural organizations after DeSantis veto

Members of the community in Polk County are stepping up to financially support local organizations impacted by Governor Ron DeSantis' veto of all art and cultural funding earlier this summer.

Theatre Winter Haven, that sells over 70,000 tickets a year through their various productions, expected to receive $145,000 through a state grant for the next fiscal year.

"I was sad that the arts have come a political football," said Dan Chesnicka, the theatre's executive director. "I think we transcend that. I think we provide a great service to people in this community and all of Polk County and beyond, really."

Chesnicka says the cuts are going to have to come from their non-revenue producing areas and will disproportionately affect those who really need it.

"It's things like our theatre program for kids with developmental or physical disabilities,' said Chesnicka. "Our senior performer group that goes into nursing homes and assisted living facilities."

To help offset the financial strain, local philanthropists through the Polk Arts and Cultural Alliance and the GiveWell Community Foundation donated $200,000 dollars to seven local organizations including Theatre Winter Haven which received $35,000.

The alliance's Executive Director, Darly Ward, said in a statement in part: "While this certainly doesn't replace the entire amount Polk grant recipients would have received in the budget, it’s wonderful to see local supporters step in to help."

"What it means to us in terms of our emotions is equally as important as what it means in terms of the money because we know there are some members out there in our community that share the same values that we do," said Chesnicka. "It makes serving Polk County and Winter haven that much sweeter."

Even though he's still disheartened by the veto decision, Chesnicka says this funding will allow them to focus on scholarship programs for the kids so those without means can still have access.

