Anonymous GameStop investor uses profits to donate Nintendo Switches, games to Texas children's hospital

An anonymous investor who profited off of GameStop's unprecedented stock surge decided to put some of his earnings toward a good cause.

The Good Samaritan, who wished to keep his identity private, donated 10 Nintendo switches and 10 games to children at the Medical City Children's Hospital in Dallas, Texas, a spokesperson for the hospital told Fox News.

Because of the kind gesture last Thursday, each pediatric unit was able to get its hands on its own device and game.

"Our child life specialists use a variety of tools to help our pediatric patients cope and heal in the face of critical illness," Medical City Children’s Hospital CEO Jessica O’Neal told Fox News.

These new gaming systems will "no doubt provide entertainment for our patients and help with the healing process during this challenging time," O’Neal said.

Donation of Nintendo Switches and games at the Medical City Children's Hospital in Dallas, Texas. (Credit: Medical City Children's Hospital)

Share prices of GameStop Corp. spiked last week after the online Reddit forum WallStreetBets spurred smaller and first-time investors to pile into certain stocks.

Shares of GameStop in particular went from $17.08 a few weeks ago to upward of $320 as of Friday morning. This, ultimately hurting market short-sellers, gave way for more recent investors to make quite a hefty profit.

Thursday's donations were the result of such gains, according to KXAS News.

The investor reportedly wanted to give back "in a way that was equally hilarious" to how they earned the money in the first place.

The games were reportedly purchased from GameStop locations in the area.

"Used some of my GME tendies to buy Nintendo Switches from Gamestop, then donated them to a Children's Hospital," the investor wrote on Reddit.

