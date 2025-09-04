Another severely neglected dog is being treated at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Click the play button above to watch FOX 13 News.

Another case of animal neglect and cruelty has surfaced in the Tampa Bay Area.

What we don't know:

Hermes was found in a trailer park, locked in a crate, with a black string tied around his neck.

The crate was found near a dumpster.

HSTB said Hermes is skin and bones with no muscle mass. He also has many flea bites on his ears.

"Between him, Blessing, Hope, and Spirit, and the poor dog that was thrown on the side of the road with all four legs tied together, now at PRC, we have to ask: WHAT IS HAPPENING?, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay posted on Facebook on Thursday.

No arrests have been made in connection with this case. If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.