Anti-Semitic flyers pop up in Sarasota neighborhood

When hurtful messages appeared on driveways in Arlington Park, residents called Sarasota Police.

"Not only is it scary just because of the flyers it’s indicative of a larger issue," said Brian Lipton, the regional director for the American Jewish Committee of the West Coast of Florida.

Stuffed in a bag filled with rice, the flyers spewed anti-jewish conspiracy theories and blatant lies.

"People who are putting flyers in this environment is like putting a match to dynamite," said Lipton.

RELATED: Anti-Semitic flyers distributed in multiple states, including Florida; investigations underway

Lipton said this wasn't surprising, considering their surveys show that 1 in 4 American Jews have been personally targeted with antisemitism in the last year.

The flyers first showed up last month.

"Their goal is to try to divide neighbors against neighbors and to try to take complex difficulties and blame them on a small minority group," said Shep Englander.

Rather than divide neighbors, Shep Englander, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, said it's created a strong stance.

PREVIOUS: Sarasota neighborhoods 'Unite Against Hate' after anti-Semitic incident

"We know where Sarasota stands. They stand united against hate," said Englander.

In response, neighbors came up with signs reading "United Against Hate." The federation printed them and handed out more than a thousand. Hundreds also attended a community rally in February.

Englander said the community should not be afraid to speak about what's happening.

Advertisement

"These people have always been there, but they used to be in dark corners and basements, and now, they feel emboldened to come out into the light of day, and we need our friends and neighbors to let them know they’re not welcome, and they go into their dark corners," said Englander.