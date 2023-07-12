4 officers justified in ‘use of force’ during viral arrest of Antwan Glover, state attorney says

"A misleading representation of the entire incident" is how state attorney Brian Haas is describing the now-viral videos of Antwan Glover's violent arrest by Lakeland police last December.

The clips, posted on Facebook, appeared to show an officer punching Glover in the head and upper torso as he lay on the ground. Glover accused four officers of using excessive force during what began as a traffic stop.

In a June 23 letter hand-delivered from Haas to Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor, the state attorney said, "The complete FDLE report provides critical context and information that leads to my conclusion that no charges are appropriate against any Lakeland Police officer involved in this arrest."

Haas made clear in his letter that he found Glover's own actions did justify the officers' use of force. He said Glover "refused the lawful command of the officers, made the decision to actively fight them and aggressively and violently prevented the officers from securing a satchel that was strapped to his body."

At one point, FDLE investigators found that Glover put an officer in a headlock.

Cell phone video captured a portion of the arrest.

"Officers made multiple attempts to secure Glover by using body blows, leg sweeps, and other less-than-lethal tactics, including two attempts to tase him," Haas said of the FDLE investigation. "None of these tactics were successful."

The state attorney went on to write that it was with good reason that the officers suspected Glover had a deadly weapon inside the satchel he was wearing.

Antwan Glover speaks at a press conference following his arrest.

In January 2023, Chief Taylor placed the involved officers on administrative leave, ordering the FDLE to investigate alongside the department's own internal investigation, which is ongoing.

For the time being, the chief said the four officers are on modified duty status, working in other areas within the department with some restrictions in place.

In a statement to FOX 13 Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor stated:

"The Lakeland Police Department has been notified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit (SAO) that their investigations have been concluded. Our agency has resumed the internal administrative investigation which remains active and ongoing. No additional details can be provided until the conclusion of the administrative investigation. I would like to thank FDLE Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell and his investigative team along with State Attorney Brian Haas for performing a professional, thorough and independent investigation."



"It is important to understand the information that can be provided is limited by several state statutes, notably FSS 119 and FSS 112. A complaint of misconduct filed with an agency against an agency employee and all the information obtained pursuant to an investigation by the agency of the complaint of misconduct is confidential and exempt from FSS 119.07(1) and Section 24(a) of the State Constitution until the investigation ceases to be active, or until the agency concludes the investigation, and provides written notice to the employee of the findings of the investigation."



"Since the conclusion of the FDLE and SAO investigations, Sergeant Mark Eby, Detective Dillon Cornn, Officer Anton Jefferson and Officer Jason McCain have been placed back on a modified duty status, reassigned to other areas within the department and restricted from working extra duty details. These duty modifications will remain in effect until the investigation is completed. This duty status change should not be interpreted as anything other than a modification in these officers’ duty assignments."