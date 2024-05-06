Weather in Tampa: Temperatures to soar into the 90s this week

Tampa’s weather is heating up with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees on several days this week.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg may have said it best Monday morning when he stated, "It’s just getting hot."

According to Osterberg, the Bay Area will wake up to temperatures in the 60s inland and the low 70s along the coast this week, but that trend reverses in the afternoon when temperatures on the coast are slightly lower than they are inland due to the sea breeze.

Osterberg says there is a 20% chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday and a 10% chance of rain on Wednesday.

He says dew points are in the mid to upper 60s and the humidity stays up most of the week, but computer models show a front coming in over the weekend that is expected to lower the humidity for a few days.

However, some computer models have the front stalling out on top of the Bay Area and bringing rain next week.

Sarasota County recently issued a burn ban due to the area’s drought conditions and the increased chance of fire hazards.

All outdoor burning is prohibited under the burn ban unless a permit has been issued and applies to the unincorporated areas of Sarasota County and the city of Sarasota.

Despite the heat, and the promise of even hotter temperatures as we head into the summer months, it's noted that the city of Tampa has never hit 100 degrees. The highest temperature ever recorded was 99 degrees, which was set on June 26, 2020.

However, the temperature can feel much hotter. The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

According to the National Weather Center, Tampa’s highest heat index was 118 degrees.

Temperatures will be near 90 degrees in Tampa for the next few days with an isolated chance of rain inland.

