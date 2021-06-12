'Apollo Beach hero' who jumped in water to save father, son still missing

The search for a man being hailed hero is still underway at Apollo Beach as of Saturday night after Sheriff Chad Chronister said the man jumped in the water to try and save a father and son who were swept away by the current. Bodies of the father and son were recovered Friday night, but he is still missing.

It's now been more than 24 hours and still no sign of 27-year-old Kristoff Murray.

"I was telling her that he's missing in the water and she was saying mommy it is just us two and daddy's in the water," Murray's wife Tjonique Gray said.

Gray who didn't want to show her face is talking about how she broke the news to their 4-year-old daughter.

"She said mommy it's a dream and I should go to sleep," Gray said.

Murray's family is praying for a miracle after the sheriff says the 27-year-old jumped in to try and save a father and young son swept away by the current at the Apollo Beach Preserve. Just after 7 o'clock Friday night multiple calls came into 911 from witnesses who saw it happen.

Several agencies including the Coast Guard, Tampa Police and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue jumped into action searching both the air and the water. Around 9 p.m., a boater spotted the father's body. The child was found a few minutes later and rushed to the hospital, but didn't survive.

Saturday, the search continued. The Murray family spent the day standing by at Apollo Beach hoping for any news.

Meanwhile, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is reminding the community that swimming is prohibited at the Apollo Beach Preserve where currents are known to be dangerous.

"I hope he's somewhere out there. He's a pretty good swimmer. We're pretty hopeful. His mom is pretty hopeful. We're just hoping for the best," Gray said.

