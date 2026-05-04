Apollo Beach military family reflects on sacrifice as Navy captain comes home for good: 'It was really hard'

The Brief An Apollo Beach family is celebrating after Navy Capt. Ned Smith retired following 33 years of service. Ned's wife and eight children say the pride of military service came with missed milestones, long deployments and years of sacrifice at home. Some of their kids were inspired by their father's service and plan to go into the military.



As Military Appreciation Month begins in May, an Apollo Beach family is sharing what it means to finally have their hero home for good.

The backstory:

Capt. Ned Smith recently retired from the United States Navy after 33 years of service, a career that began with a simple goal.

"Quite candidly, I was looking for a way to pay for school, but I got the bug," Smith said. "The serving, serving alongside, and some opportunities to lead. It’s infectious."

Big picture view:

At home, his wife, Brittany, was managing a demanding mission of her own, raising eight children and keeping the family moving through school, sports and everyday life during long stretches apart.

But Brittany's triplet teens were her secret weapons.

"I really leaned on them to help me with the boys," Brittany explained. "One at football, one at baseball, so many moving parts."

Brittany's daughter, Miley, weighed in on how they helped.

"It was hard taking care of my little brothers constantly, especially with all of our sports," Miley Smith explained. "We had one driver, mom was doing all the work, it was definitely hard on her."

"We would pick different nights where everyone would have different dishes they would cook for the family because it becomes a lot," Brittany Smith added.

Dig deeper:

Their children say the hardest part was not only the busy routine, but the big moments their father missed while deployed.

"It was really hard because he had to miss a couple of my birthdays," daughter Lily Rose Smith said. "He was serving our country, which was amazing, but it was definitely hard for me, him not being here for sure."

What they're saying:

But for all their dad missed, Ned and Brittany went above and beyond surprising their kids every chance he could.

Ned's son, Jaxon, had the most recent surprise homecoming at school. This one followed an 18-month deployment.

"I looked at the camera and there was my dad," Jaxon said. "Then he came in, and he started crying."

Looking ahead to retirement

Now, with Ned retired, the little things carry new meaning for the family.

Time in the yard, rides to games and simply having dad home feel different after years of separation.

"I think too much, we spend too much time talking about the service member, but it takes a village and extends outside these walls," Ned Smith said. You learn a lot about the people who care about ya when you're gone."

The Smiths say the pride of service never erased the sacrifice, but it did help them endure it.

Their story is a reminder that military service affects far more than the person in uniform.

What's next:

The experience has also inspired the next generation.

Lily Smith hopes to attend the Naval Academy, while Miley wants to fly for the Air Force, both following a path shaped in part by watching their father serve.

For the Smith family, this retirement is more than the end of a Navy career. It is the start of a long-awaited chapter together.