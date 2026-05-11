Apollo Beach to the stars: Third grader's artwork heads to the International Space Station on SpaceX mission

The Brief Eeshan Kallu, a third grade student at Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy, won a district-wide competition for Hillsborough County, blending his passions for science and art. Kallu's winning mission patch design is scheduled to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) this August. The artwork will spend four to six weeks in orbit, then return to Earth.



Eeshan Kallu isn't your average third grader.

While his classmates at Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy in Apollo Beach are busy building homemade solar stoves to learn about radiant energy, Kallu is preparing for a "field trip" that is literally out of this world.

The backstory:

As part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) Mission 21, Kallu entered a competition to design an official mission patch.

"Art is, like, one of my favorite subjects, and science is also one of my favorite subjects," Kallu explained.

Kallu's teacher, Darcy Lane, noticed his dual passion early on, noting that he frequently draws constellations and remains one of her most curious students.

The winning design

Kallu's winning design features an astronaut and a rocket floating freely against a backdrop of the moon and stars — a visual representation of the freedom of microgravity.

"So first, I started with, like, an astronaut, a rocket, and in the background I did the stars, the moon," Kallu explained. "They all represent space, but like the things that actually represent microgravity, there was the astronaut and the rocket floating freely."

Scientific curiosity

Kallu is left with some scientific questions of his own about his patch.

Kallu wonders if the thickness of the paper or the vibrancy of the colors will change after being exposed to the environment of the ISS.

Whether the ink fades or the texture shifts, one thing is certain: Kallu will soon hold a piece of history in his hands.

The SSEP Mission 21 isn't just about art; it's a massive logistical undertaking.

The patches must meet strict physical requirements to fly — typically 3.5-inch by 3.5-inch squares of paper.

The International Space Station, seen from orbit (NASA photo)

Once Kallu’s artwork reaches the International Space Station, it will spend approximately four to six weeks in orbit.

When it returns to Earth, it won't just be a drawing anymore; it will be returned to Kallu with an official certificate embossed on it, proving it traveled through the vacuum of space.

"Like, it's just going to feel very exciting, like happy and joyful for me," Kallu said. "Like, it's just a big event that's going to happen."

Kallu wasn't the only winner in the Bay Area.

While Kallu took the top prize for the Hillsborough County elementary division, Maddox Sewell from Turkey Creek Middle School also secured a win for the 6th through 8th grade competition.

Big picture view:

These local designs are part of a larger initiative to engage hundreds of students in "STEAM" (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), proving that you don't have to be an astronaut to have a hand in space exploration.

What's next:

Kallu’s artwork will be packed into a SpaceX vehicle and launched from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in August.