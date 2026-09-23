App grabs online attention over alternative approach to networking in Tampa

The Brief The app "Clockout" is gaining traction in Tampa as an alternative to traditional professional networking platforms. Unlike LinkedIn, applicants have to go through an application process, and not everyone is accepted. A Wesley Chapel business owner says he was accepted and hosted three meetups, but the app ultimately wasn't his go-to for networking.



Clockout, which first gained popularity in New York City in 2024, has since expanded its presence in Tampa and is built around connecting professionals in person through clubs and meetups.

Application process controversy

The backstory:

LinkedIn has long been a familiar way for professionals to connect, find jobs and build their networks.

But the newer networking app is taking a different approach, requiring users to apply before they can become members.

Unlike LinkedIn, where users can create a basic account for free, Clockout has an application process.

That exclusivity has generated attention online, including reports that applicants need to earn at least $80,000 a year and pass an intelligence test to be accepted.

App's response

The other side:

Clockout disputes those claims.

According to the company's website, there is no required job or salary for membership. Applicants do have to complete a quiz as part of the application process.

User experience

What they're saying:

Sebastian Bolivar, a Wesley Chapel residential mortgage lender, heard about Clockout from a friend and decided to apply.

He was accepted within a few days.

"I think, looking back, it's just great marketing, right? I think nobody wants FOMO for fear of missing out. So I think it was their way of getting people to go, Hey, can I get in, and I think once you apply, it gives you some crazy number, like your 300,000th in line or something," he said.

After joining, he created a "Tampa Real Estate Mastermind" group and hosted three meetups.

Business owner prefers traditional options

Local perspective:

Bolivar said his experience with the in-person events didn't live up to his expectations.

He would sometimes see 25 to 30 people RSVP for a meetup, but only about eight to 10 people would actually attend.

Despite being accepted and creating his own group, Bolivar said Clockout ultimately didn't become his primary way of networking.

Today, he prefers more traditional options, including run clubs and free networking events.