Tampa Bay Reads: 'Ybor City: Crucible of the Latina South'

Sara McNamara is a Florida native and her family is from Ybor City.

She's worked on a public, historical, mural and marker on 7th Avenue in Ybor. She's also been busy doing a series of programs for Archives Awareness Week.

McNamara is the author of "Ybor City: Crucible of the Latina South."

She said she chose the group of women to focus her book on because of her family.

McNamara grew up hearing stories about women who were story tellers and historical figures, but they seemed to be absent from stories told of history.

She said the book aims to bring them into the narrative and see their impact in Ybor City.

