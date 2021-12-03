Man killed in apparent worksite accident at Brooksville cement mine

article

Emergency crews in Hernando County say an apparent industrial accident claimed the life of a cement worker Friday morning.

Deputies say it happened around 9 a.m. at the Cemex Brooksville Aggregates Quarry along Camp Mine Road in Brooksville.

A worker there – identified only as an adult male – was using heavy machinery in the mine's "pit" when he became entangled in the equipment. Other workers were able to free him and began treating his injuries, but he did not survive.

HCSO photo

The sheriff's office is investigating, while the Medical Examiner and the Mine Safety Health Administration (MSHA) will both be conducting their own investigations.

