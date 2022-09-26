Hurricane Ian updates: Are Florida theme parks closing for Hurricane Ian?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian is projected to impact Florida, it remains unclear just where exactly the storm will make landfall and how it will track across the state. Some area attractions and theme parks are keeping a close watch on the forecast path before announcing any closures or cancelations.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian will emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, passing west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approaching the west coast of Florida on Wednesday into Thursday. As we get details about closures or adjustments, we will post the information below.
Walt Disney World Resort
Walt Disney World Resort on Monday announced some adjusted hours of operation at locations around the resort but said it is currently operating under normal conditions for much of the resort and theme parks.
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather. We are contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations.
Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled Sept. 28-30 in light of the temporary closure of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will close temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed). Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. Disney Springs is currently operating under normal conditions.
Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando Resort, including CityWalk, will close on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28 & 29, 2022. Halloween Horror Nights will also be closed those days. The resort said it anticipates reopening on Friday. Read more.
SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove
SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28 & 29, 2022. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 27 to Thursday, Sept. 29.
"Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time," SeaWorld said. Refund information.
LEGOLAND Florida
Legoland Resort will be open until 5 p.m on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and closed on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28 & 29, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Tampa is expected to feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian as early as Tuesday evening. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Monday announced that a severe weather preparedness plan is in effect and that "extra precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of our animals during this time.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 29. Guests are encouraged to check their website or social media for updates during and after the storm.
ICON Park Orlando
No announcements at this time.
Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will be closed Wednesday - Friday, Sept. 29 - 30, 2022.
Brevard Zoo
The Brevard Zoo will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28 & 29, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian. The zoo expects to reopen at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Gatorland
Gatorland has not made any announcements yet.