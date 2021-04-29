Arizona murder suspect escapes custody near Atlanta airport

article

Authorities were searching for a murder suspect from Arizona who they say escaped from deputies near the Atlanta airport.

According to Atlanta police, investigators from Maricopa County Arizona were in Atlanta to transport a homicide suspect from Georgia back to Arizona. While at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport the suspect, 20-year-old Jsaan Carlos Strover, escaped from Arizona authorities.

Maricopa County deputies said they were walking the suspect to the tram the runs from the airport to the car rental facility when the suspect took off and ran into a wooded area.

Authorities from Clayton and Fulton counties were also assisting in the search.

According to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, Strover was seen entering the wood line at 4285 Global Gateway Connector in College Park.

Strover was initially arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia on April 12 on charges of first-degree murder, attempt to commit first-degree murder, and assault, out of Phoenix, Arizona, Fulton County officials said.

Strover is described as a black male, 6’3" tall, 150 lbs, with visible tattoos on his neck. Strover was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and no shoes. Strover was handcuffed when he escaped.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone released the following statement about the incident:

"Jeopardizing public safety is unacceptable, we are grateful for the sacrifice and commitment of the Atlanta area law enforcement agencies and are hopeful for a quick and safe outcome for all involved."

Anyone sighting Strover or having knowledge of his whereabouts should contact 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

