'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect arrested in Winter Haven, deputies say

Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Polk County deputies were initially searching for a homicide suspect Tuesday evening – and within a day, they say they captured the man.

Deputies were looking for 42-year-old Robert Simmons in the Eloise area of Winter Haven, describing him as "armed and dangerous." They didn't provide further details on the alleged crime he may have committed.

Wednesday morning, they said he was found. No other information was immediately available.

Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to provide additional details in the afternoon.

