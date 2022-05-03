Deputies: Search for homicide suspect underway in Winter Haven

article

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a homicide suspect in the Eloise area of Winter Haven.

Deputies said they are searching for 42-year-old Robert Simmons. They are searching near US 17 and Snively Avenue, Polk County investigators said.

Simmons should be considered "armed and dangerous," PCSO officials said.

Anyone with information about Simmons' location is asked to call PCSO at (863) 298-6200. Anonymous tips can also be made to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

