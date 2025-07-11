Armed Citrus County bank robber known as ‘Texas Billy’ surrenders at grocery store: Deputies

The Brief A suspected armed bank robber has been arrested in Levy County. Investigators said William Burton Clarkson, A.K.A.‘Texas Billy’ surrendered at the Inglis Food Ranch. Clarkson was charged with robbery with a firearm.



Citrus County deputies say a man known as ‘Texas Billy’ was arrested after he robbed a bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning.

The backstory:

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 9:40 a.m., a suspect, later identified as 54-year-old William Burton Clarkson of Inglis, entered the Capital City Bank, located at 101 SE Hwy 19 in Crystal River, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from a teller.

Surveillance video showed Clarkson wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, boots, sunglasses, and having long hair in a ponytail.

After releasing images of the suspect online, CCSO said it received numerous Crime Stoppers tips identifying the man as Clarkson, also known as "Texas Billy".

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Detectives said they were also told that he was staying at Scooter Haven RV Park in Inglis.

A detective followed up on the tips and found a truck with a Texas license plate at the RV park.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office said a witness who confronted Clarkson after the social media release helped facilitate his surrender to deputies at the Inglis Food Ranch in Levy County.

Detectives from both Citrus and Levy Counties executed search warrants at Scooter Haven and said they found evidence tied to the robbery.

Investigators said Clarkson may have tried to get into GTE Financial in Crystal River shortly before the robbery, posing as a utility worker.

Surveillance footage from GTE and items found in Clarkson's truck, such as a white hard hat and a reflective vest, supported this lead, according to CCSO.

What they're saying:

"This case highlights how essential every part of our agency is, from real-time intelligence gathering to on-the-ground investigation," said Major Crimes Unit Sergeant Thomas Dowling. "Our team's dedication, combined with the public's quick response to our social media outreach, was key in quickly identifying and apprehending a dangerous suspect."

Clarkson was charged with robbery with a firearm. His bond was set at none.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at (352) 249-2790 or Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.