Armed Forces Skyway 10K Race: Northbound lanes of Skyway Bridge closing on Sunday

The Florida Highway Patrol announced that the northbound lanes of I-275 will be closed at US-41 on Sunday morning for the Armed Forces Skyway 10K Race.

The lanes will be closed at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The northbound lanes will remain closed until no later than 11 a.m., according to officials.

FHP says drivers trying to cross the Skyway Bridge need to seek other northbound travel routes during this time, which include US-41, US-301 and I-75.

The southbound lanes of I-275 will remain open; however, the exits to the north and south rest areas will be closed, according to authorities.

The Skyway fishing piers will be closed at 12:00 a.m.

Armed Forces Skyway 10K Race is an annual event that gives 8,000 runners the opportunity to race 6.2 miles across three counties.

For more information about the race, click here.

