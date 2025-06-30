Armed home intruder shot, killed by tenant at Granada Apartments of Clearwater: Police

The Brief An armed intruder was shot and killed by a resident when he broke into a unit at the Granada Apartments of Clearwater early Saturday morning, according to police. Police say Rudolfo Bautisto Espinoza, of Clearwater, broke into the apartment around 5:30 a.m. and demanded money.



A tenant at the Granada Apartments in Clearwater shot and killed an armed intruder early Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

According to the Clearwater Police Department, an armed man forced his way into a unit at the Granada Apartments of Clearwater, located at 2010 Kings Highway, around 5:30 a.m. and demanded money.

Police say the 45-year-old resident of the apartment grabbed a gun and shot the intruder, who was later identified as Rudolfo Bautisto Espinoza, of Clearwater.

Rudolfo Bautisto Espinoza was shot and killed at the Granada Apartments in Clearwater on Saturday morning after he forced his way into a unit with a weapon and demanded money, according to police. Image is a previous mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas Expand

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Espinoza and the victim knew each other.