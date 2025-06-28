Investigation underway after shooting kills 1 man in Clearwater: officials

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway in Clearwater. One adult man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex. It happened at 2010 Kings HWY at the Granada Apartments around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.



Clearwater homicide detectives say they are investigating a shooting that killed one man on Saturday morning at an apartment complex.

Detectives are working to figure out what led up to the shooting at 2010 Kings HWY at the Granada Apartments.

Clearwater officials say the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Everyone connected to the shooting has been located, according to detectives.

They say that there is no threat to the public.

