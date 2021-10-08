Armed subject barricaded inside Tampa home, police say

Police in Tampa are responding to a report of an armed barricaded subject inside of a home.

Investigators said a dispute between two residents of a home in the 8200 block of N 11th Street escalated when one of them pulled out a handgun.

The other person was able to leave the home, but Tampa police say officers are now working to get the armed subject to come out.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.