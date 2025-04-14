Deputy accidentally shoots self in leg while fending off dog attack: PCSO

The Brief A Polk County deputy accidentally shot herself while trying to fight off a pit bull, the sheriff's office says. She was one of two deputies responding to a report of loose cows in a residential area when the dog attack happened, according to PCSO. The deputy was shot in the leg and is recovering, while the dog was also shot and treated for injuries.



A Polk County deputy is recovering after shooting herself in the leg during a dog attack on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

PCSO says deputies responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday to the area of 6th St. in Eloise, south of Winter Haven, after getting reports of cows roaming loose in a residential area.

Two deputies found the cows behind a home, according to PCSO. One deputy stayed with the animals while the other deputy went to find their owner.

That's when PCSO says a large pit bull "aggressively charged" at the deputy as she walked around to the front of the property. The deputy fired several shots, hitting the dog at least once while also shooting her own leg once.

The injured deputy went to the hospital, where doctors found that the bullet went through her right calf without hitting a bone or an artery, according to investigators.

The dog was also treated and is recovering, while its owner was cited for no tags or vaccinations, along with dog roaming.

As for the cows, PCSO says they were returned to their owner.

What we don't know:

PCSO did not release the name of the injured deputy.

