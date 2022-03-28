Sarasota police to give update after making arrest in one of two homicides near Tamiami Trail

For the past month, Sarasota police detectives have had their hands full investigating with not one, but two deaths that have rattled their community. Now, a suspect is behind bars for at least one of those murders, and the community is expecting to learn more from police about what exactly happened.

Detectives say 52-year-old William Devonshire is the man responsible for at least one of the two deaths. He was arrested on Friday for trespassing and drug possession, but police say that during that arrest, probable cause was found to also connect him to one on their homicide investigations.

Investigators have been looking into the suspicious death of a 48-year-old woman after her body was found on February 25 near the Centennial Park boat ramp on North Tamiami Trail.

Police have not officially identified this woman, but friends of the victim have said her name is Kelliann.

"Sarasota is supposed to be a calm peaceful community, we don’t know how bad it will get before it gets better," said Tina Rosario, who said she knew the victim.

On March 10, just a few weeks after Kelliann's remains were found, the body of a 52-year-old woman was also found on North Tamiami Trail just a half-mile away from the first scene. Police also labeled that death as suspicious, but have not connected the two cases. At the moment, Devonshire has only been charged with Kelliann's murder

Sarasota police will hold a press conference Monday. An exact time has not been set.