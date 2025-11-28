1 arrested, 2 on the run after armed trespassers spotted in Alafia State Park: HCSO

The Brief A man was arrested, and two suspects are still on the run after they were spotted carrying large guns inside Alafia State Park Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says the suspects went into a nearby body of water after aviation saw them carrying guns in the park. HCSO’s Underwater Recovery Team followed the suspects in the water, and the divers found Joseph Rolon Fernandez, 33, hiding in brush. Deputies found a shotgun, a rifle and two flashlights in the area where Fernandez was located.



A man was arrested, and two suspects are still on the run after they were spotted carrying large guns inside Alafia State Park Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Deputies and an aviation unit responded to the park in Lithia after shots had reportedly been fired in the area at 1:17 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects went into a nearby body of water after aviation saw them carrying guns in the park.

HCSO’s Underwater Recovery Team followed the suspects in the water, and the divers found Joseph Rolon Fernandez, 33, hiding in brush.

Deputies found a shotgun, a rifle and two flashlights in the area where Fernandez was located.

Fernandez faces multiple charges, including armed trespassing on property and resisting officers without violence.

What you can do:

The other suspects remain at large. If you have any information, call HCSO at 813‑247‑8200.