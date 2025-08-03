Arrests made in St. Petersburg homicide

The Brief Two men are under arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday night in St. Petersburg. Officers said they found 39-year-old Reginald Booth lying in the street by his car near 1244 9th Ave. South. The investigation is ongoing.



Arrests have been made in the shooting death of a man in St. Petersburg.

What we know:

On Tuesday night, July 29, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue South.

Officers found Reginald L. Booth, 39, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront, where he died from his injuries.

On Saturday, police arrested Larrion Boyd, 18, and Keshaun Lamb, 19. Both men are charged with felony murder and armed kidnapping.

What's next:

Police have not released a motive for the shooting and say it's still an ongoing investigation.