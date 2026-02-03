Body found inside truck submerged in Plant City pond during search for missing man: HCSO

article

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they found a body inside a truck they pulled from a Plant City pond on Tuesday while searching for missing 50-year-old Derek Smith.

What we know:

Smith's family has been searching for him since Sunday.

On Tuesday, about a dozen relatives surrounded a Plant City retention pond as members of HCSO pulled out a submerged truck.

Deputies said there was a body located inside the truck, but they did not confirm that it was Smith.

Deputies told FOX 13's Blake DeVine that Smith’s family was tracking him using an Air Tag in his wallet, and that’s what prompted them to search the pond near Cornet Road and Howell Road.

Deputies added that they got security video from a neighbor across the street that appeared to show the truck speeding into the pond during the early morning hours.

On Tuesday evening, family and friends were waiting to learn if the body inside the truck was Smith.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.