Arsonist may have set fire to barns on Brooksville property

Several barns caught fire in Hernando County – possibly on purpose, officials said.

Before 5 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters headed to 7007 Thistlebrook Lane. The property had several barn-like structures, a large lumber area, multiple vehicles and debris. Hernando County Fire Rescue said there was heavy smoke and fire on the parcel of land.

Florida Forest Service firefighters responded to prevent the fire from spreading into a nearby forest. Fire crews said there were no occupants on the property.The fire was under control by 7:20 p.m. but continued to smolder due to the amount of debris on the property.

Initial reports from 911 callers claimed they saw an unknown person igniting the fire, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no injuries.

