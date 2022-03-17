Artichokes now being grown in Florida, thanks to science

When you see produce with a label that says "fresh from Florida," there's a chance it was grown at Pero Farms in Delray Beach.

The family-owned growing operation produces everything from mini sweet peppers to greenbeans, and grows organic crops, too.

Charles Pero says the farm is adding another item to its list of offerings: artichokes. And they're the first in Florida to grow them. It's an idea that even Pero never thought of before.

"My first reaction was ‘I don’t think it’s possible,' to tell you the truth. We're tropical!" Pero said.

He thought it wasn't possible because Florida doesn't produce enough of the winter chill usually required to grow artichokes.

Nearly 100% of American artichokes are grown in California.

But University of Florida assistant professor Shinsuke Agehara, who researches horticulture, had an idea.

"He figured out what I needed to do and told me what to do and we ended up with this beautiful crop here," Pero said, showing off the bounty.

For five years at a UF research facility in Balm, Agehara has been solving the climate issue that prevents artichoke growth in Florida.

"They need cold weather to initiate the flowering process," says Agehara.

For the plants to flower, they require roughly 15 to 20 full days of sub-45-degree weather. Florida only averages 4 to 6.

To artificially induce flowering, Agehara applies a natural hormone seven weeks after planting.

"When we apply the hormone, then the plants can produce buds without cold weather," he says.

Agehara is now working closely with Charles Pero, who gladly offered his farm as a testing ground. Since artichokes typically don't have a great shelf life, Pero says major vendors are excited to move the supply chain closer to home.

"Restaurants to local chain stores are very interested in locally grown Florida artichokes," he says.

Casa Santo Stefano, a Sicilian restaurant in Ybor Cit, owned by the Gonzmart family, is one of them.

"Stuffed artichoke is probably one of our most popular dishes," says Andrea Gonzmart, who said the recipe is her grandmother's. "Whenever we can say something is fresh from Florida, it truly makes myself and my whole family beam with pride."

If all continues to go well, Pero Family Farms hopes to bring its artichokes to market next winter. Other Florida farms would then certainly follow suit.