Ashley Benefield to stand trial for the 2020 murder of her husband: 'Ultimately it will be up to a jury'

Outside the Manatee County Courthouse, supporters, friends and Ashely Benefield’s own daughter held signs and rallied for support for the 32-year-old.

"No justice, no peace. End the witch hunt," they chanted.

Inside the courthouse, Benefield appeared with her attorney as last minute motions were heard ahead of the jury trial.

"I’ve tried to give latitude to both sides to follow their theories, and present their defenses and arguments on the state side, but the nets that most sides are casting are getting a little too wide," said Judge Matt Whyte.

Benefield, a former ballerina, faces a charge of second degree murder for the death of her estranged husband, retired Naval Lieutenant Commander Doug Benefield.

On September 27, 2020, Manatee County deputies said Ashley Benefield ran to a neighbor’s home and said she had been attacked by her husband and shot him.

Doug Benefield was found on the floor along with multiple bullet casings.

He had been shot twice. Deputies said there was no evidence of a struggle or abuse, and he was facing away from his wife at the time of the shooting.

Jury selection starts Monday morning. 500 summons have been sent out.

PREVIOUS: Bradenton wife faces murder charge after shooting husband in September, deputies say

Once seated, the jury will have two sides to sort through.

The defense claims that Ashley Benefield was defending herself from an abusive husband and the prosecution’s theory is that she was doing everything in her will to keep their daughter away from him.

"What we are going to see in this case is really two competing theories on what happened on the day he was killed," said Tampa defense attorney Anthony Rickman.

Rickman read through the case and said the jury will have a lot to sort through.

"Ultimately it will be up to a jury to determine whether or not they believe she acted in self-defense or whether or not she murdered the victim in this case," he said.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter