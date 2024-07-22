Jury selection begins in murder trial for Bradenton mother in death of husband

The trial for an ex-ballerina charged with second-degree murder in the death of her estranged husband begins in Bradenton on Monday.

Ashley and Doug

Jury selection for Ashley Benefield's murder trial will get underway Monday morning in a case that has garnered national attention since Benefield's arrest in 2020.

READ: Ashley Benefield to stand trial for the 2020 murder of her husband: 'Ultimately it will be up to a jury'

In September 2020, a 911 caller reported his neighbor, Ashley, ran to his house in Lakewood Ranch claiming to have been attacked by her husband, Doug, 58, who she then shot. He later died at a local hospital.

Ashley in court for last-minute motions ahead of jury selection

The couple had been separated in the middle of a custody battle over their then-two-year-old daughter when this all unfolded, and Ashley claimed she had shot him in self-defense. But after five weeks of investigation, deputies charged then-28-year-old Ashley with second-degree murder.

Detectives found no evidence throughout the investigation that Ashley had been acting in self-defense when she shot her husband, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. An initial report claimed his injuries made it appear like he was shot while facing away from his wife.

Ashley's daughter among one of several who have protested outside of the courthouse in support of Ashley

The prosecution claims she was trying to do everything in her power to keep their child away from her husband.

Jury selection gets underway at around 8:30 a.m. If she is found guilty, she is facing a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.