HCSO investigating burglaries targeting Asian business owners

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s aware of two recent residential burglaries involving Asian business owners.

"South American Theft Groups (SATGs) are known to conduct burglaries nationally against Asian business owners using tactics, techniques and procedures that include dressing as lawn/maintenance workers to do recon before acting," an HCSO spokesperson said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the local cases and is working with other area agencies "to protect all business owners from these crimes."

FOX 13 spoke to an Asian business owner, who’s owned her restaurant in Brandon for over 20 years. She didn’t want to give her name or her restaurant’s name out of fear of retaliation.

She did, however, want to share her story in the hopes of encouraging other victims to come forward.

A few weeks ago, she said she felt like someone was following her, saying she noticed the same vehicle outside her restaurant and her home.

While she was at work one day, thieves smashed a glass sliding door to her house. She said they took over $150,000 worth of her valuables, including jewelry, gold, and purses.

The victim came home and discovered that her things had been stolen.

"Every room got destroyed," she told FOX 13. "I live in a nice neighborhood. Never had anything happen."

Desperate for answers, she posted about the crime on Facebook. That’s when other local business owners began reaching out to her with similar stories.

"Same situation, they followed them from the restaurant and go back to their house," she said. "Everyone that I heard is Asian, so I think they focus on Asian business owners."

Now she’s encouraging anyone with a similar story to contact law enforcement.

"Don’t hide it, so we can fight," she said.

According to the FBI, Asian victims can be targeted, in part, due to the stereotype that Asian business owners have items of high value in their homes.