More attempted Kia thefts a day after string of burglaries, police say

There have been three more attempted Kia vehicle thefts since a string of Kia burglaries on Monday morning, according to Sarasota police.

Law enforcement say that Kia and Hyundai vehicles, especially certain models made between 2010 and 2021, are easier to steal. Some cities have seen a dramatic increase in theft for these vehicles.

Police say the latest incidents happened early on Tuesday morning near U.S. 41 and Mecca Drive.

Officials warn drivers to be vigilant and to call 911 if they see something suspicious.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the Sarasota Police Department.