At 76 years of age, the SS American Victory lives on in Tampa

The SS American Victory has seen plenty of days, putting in plenty of service – in fact, it continues to serve the community to this day.

The ship calls Tampa its home, and is docked right behind The Florida Aquarium. Anyone can come to see it, learn about history and take a tour to get a feel for the cramp spaces and heat that crews experienced decades ago.

This year, the SS American Victory turns 76 years young. Out of 534 ships at the time, only three are left, explained Bill Kuzmick, the president of the ship's foundation. It's one of three WWII-era ships left. The other two can be found on the west coast of the U.S.

"This was a merchant marine vessel that actually was used to provide the troops everything they need overseas

and sometimes the troops itself," Kuzmick explained. "The ship today still serves the community by helping out with law enforcement training and firefighters, police officers, active duty, reserve, military and more."

In April, for instance, the ship served as a training ground for Pasco County rescue teams.

The American Victory Ship was also used in the Korean War and Vietnam War. Every five year, it goes in for maintenance. This will be one of those years.

"We're excited to come out looking better than ever and really get a good check and get her back to looking beautiful," said Kuzmick.

