The University Area Community Development Corporation says at least 15,000 renters in Tampa Bay are facing eviction with the lapse of the Federal government safeguard.

Though the case of Michelle Davis does not fit under the just-lapsed eviction moratorium, she knows how the nearly 5,000 renters in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties feel who are facing writs of possession.

That's the final step before law enforcement comes to escort you out.

She spoke to us from the St. Pete home she has lived in for six years. She has to be out by tomorrow.

"It has really left me sleep-deprived," she said. "I do not cry often. I have had many meltdowns these last two-and-a-half, three weeks."

For the last year, tenants who could not afford to pay were given a reprieve by the Federal government, which blocked evictions based on non-payment of rent.

Though some landlords were kept afloat by $47 billion in federal money, the Supreme Court said unless Congress passed another extension by July 31st, the administration couldn't unilaterally extend it.

The Census says 357,000 Floridians fear losing their apartments within two months.

"With the moratorium expiring this weekend, we know that there is going to be informed of what their rights are," said Sarah Combs of the CDC.

She says the University Area Community Development Corporation has partnered with Bay Area Legal Services to get them, free counsel, in hopes of keeping tenants in homes for as long as possible.

"We want to work with landlords," said Combs. "We want to work with them and figure out how we can pay any back rent that is due, and how we can work with them to keep the families in the home."

The dance is even more complicated because housing costs in Tampa Bay have skyrocketed, up almost 16 percent just this year, compared to 7 percent nationwide.

In other words, there are few options for people like Michelle.

Advertisement

"It is very expensive," she said. "I have not been able to find a place that will fit my budget. Two-thirds of my income goes to rent."

