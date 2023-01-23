3 hospitalized after Bradenton shooting; 4 in custody after car chase and crash

article

Police in Bradenton said they have four people in custody after a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Monday evening.

The Bradenton Police Department said the shooting happened at a home on 10th Avenue near the Advanced Auto Parts store on South Tamiami Trail.

Courtesy: The Bradenton Police Department.

Police heard the shots and then saw a car taking off at a high speed, Bradenton police said. Officers followed, and a short chase began.

The vehicle crashed three blocks south of the shooting scene, near 13th Avenue West.

Investigators said all four people detained were in the car involved in the chase and crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.