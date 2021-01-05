At least 8 GOP state senators not wearing masks while being sworn in

article

At least eight Republican senators did not wear masks on the Minnesota State Senate floor for Tuesday's oaths of office and delivery of election certificates.



The senators were: Mark Johnson, Paul Utke, Justin Eichorn, Carrie Ruud, Jeff Howe, Andrew Mathews, Mark Koran and Dave Osmek.



A coronavirus outbreak hit the GOP caucus in November after a large, in-person dinner party, and then-Sen. Jerry Relph died of COVID-19 last month. In November, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he was "committed to protecting senators, staff" during the 2021 session.

State Sen. Matt Klein, a medical doctor, scolded the unmasked senators.



"Not only does it create risk for our neighbors but it sets a bad example of leadership in an area where easy and good leadership would be so simple to do – a mask on the face, showing our constituents that this is serious," said Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights.

The Minnesota Legislature kicked off the 2021 session on Tuesday, a session that is expected to be dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.