Atlanta police not responding to some car crashes due to COVID-19

The Atlanta Police Department has announced officers will no longer respond to car crashes if no one is injured.

The City of Atlanta made the announcement on Twitter this week.

Officials say they made the decision to not dispatch officers to non-injury accidents to "protect the health and safety of our staff and customers, and to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19."

Instead of meeting with police, officials are asking anyone involved in an accident without injuries to fill out the SR-13 form instead.

In the form, you'll need to include information about where the accident happened, the vehicles and drivers involved, and what each driver was intending to do.

The form is available on the city's non-emergency services website, ATL311.

