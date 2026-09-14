Stepson turns himself in to police after father shot during argument in St. Pete: SPPD

The Brief An 18-year-old man surrendered to police after his stepfather was shot during an argument early Sunday in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Damaurie Mosley faces a first-degree attempted murder charge following the shooting on Cherry Street Northeast. The 34-year-old victim was hospitalized in serious condition and is now listed in stable condition, SPPD said.



An 18-year-old man turned himself in to St. Petersburg police after his father was shot during an argument early Sunday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg shooting arrest

What we know:

The shooting happened at a home in the 4300 block of Cherry Street Northeast around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

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According to initial information from police, Mosley and his 34-year-old stepfather were arguing when the father was shot.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital for treatment.

Police said Monday morning that the victim is in stable condition.

Stepson surrenders to police

Dig deeper:

Police said the 18-year-old left the scene after the shooting and officers were searching for him on Sunday.

Mosley turned himself in to police Sunday evening, according to SPPD.

Shooting argument details

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on what led to the argument between Mosley and his stepfather.